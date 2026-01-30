Arsenal complete best business of January transfer window without spending a penny

Player retention is as important to any club's transfer strategy as who they bring in from elsewhere during the transfer market.

So Arsenal will be absolutely made up that they have been able to formally secure the services of one of their best long-term prospects to come along in years.

The Gunners academy has a proud tradition of providing players for the first team, including Bukayo Saka, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jack Wilshere, Ashley Cole, and Cesc Fabregas (well, kind of).

Arsenal express delight with Max Dowman contract move

Max Dowman is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in world football

The latest prospect who has captured the imagination at the Emirates Stadium is Max Dowman, who has been on a fast-track to the Arsenal first team since a ridiculously young age.

Dowman has been playing for the under-21s since he was 14, and was called up to start training with the senior squad shortly thereafter.

Max Dowman has been training with the Arsenal first team for a couple of years already

Having turned 16 on New Year's Eve, Dowman has now put pen to paper on a pre-contract agreement that commits him to a professional contract on his 17th birthday at the end of the year.

The attack-minded playmaker captured the imagination with some eye-catching displays in pre-season last summer and appeared sporadically for Mikel Arteta's side as a 15-year-old earlier this season.

Dowman is only the second-youngest player in Premier League history, behind teammate Ethan Nwaneri, but set a new club record as Arsenal's youngest-ever starter when he appeared in the League Cup in October.

He then toppled the Champions League record for the youngest player in the competition's history when he appeared from the bench against Slavia Prague in November.

We are delighted to announce that Max Dowman has signed a pre-contract agreement with the club that will lead to him signing professional terms when he turns 17 in December.

Dowman said in a club statement: "This means everything to me and my family. We all support Arsenal and I really feel like I belong here.

"I’d like to thank all my coaches, teammates and, most importantly, my family and friends, who have got me to where I am today.

"I’ve been at the club my whole life, so this really means a lot. There’s such a clear pathway here, players who have come through our academy, like Bukayo, Myles and Ethan, who all really inspire me.

"It’s amazing to have role models so close that have experienced the same thing that I have. I’m now so excited to continue to work hard with my development."