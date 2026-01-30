Arsenal report: Inter Milan in advanced talks for defender, with Gunners set for healthy fee

Arsenal are to receive a fee from Inter Milan making a new signing.

The Gunners have enjoyed a quiet January window, largely thanks to a frenetic summer in which they welcomed eight new signings to the. club, including Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze.

But while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to the summer when it comes to incomings, there may yet be an outgoing or two before the winter transfer window closes.

Arsenal to receive windfall from Inter Milan signing

Despite most of Arsenal's eight signings bedding in well and contributing to the club challenging on four fronts this term, the Gunners have consistently struggled to sell well in Arteta's six years at the club.

Inverted full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is to leave the North Londoners imminently in a move to Ajax, while Arsenal only sold the likes of Nuno Tavares, Marquinhos and Albert Sambi Lokonga over the summer for a combined total of less than £20 million.

Arsenal have had more success in recent years when it comes to sell-on fees, and it appears as if another deal may well bring a windfall in Serie A.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Inter Milan are in advanced talks to sign Hale End graduate, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, from Genoa, which his former club will benefit from.

Norton-Cuffy came through Arsenal's ranks, impressing particularly at Coventry City on loan at right-back before making the move to Italy with the Rossoblu.

The England under-21 is being eyed by Inter after a move for Ivan Perisic fell through, and with FourFourTwo understanding that Arsenal hold a sell-on clause, Norton-Cuffy's sale will bring in a small fee for the Gunners.

Like other Hale End talents such as Omari Hutchinson and Reuell Walters, Norton-Cuffy never made a first-team appearance under Arteta, leaving the club in 2024.

The 22-year-old joined Arsenal back in 2016 as a 12-year-old, moving from Chelsea's youth ranks.

Norton-Cuffy is valued at €16m by Transfermarkt. Arsenal travel to Elland Road to face an in-form Leeds United this weekend, as Premier League action resumes.