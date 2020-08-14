Alex Dyer keen for Kilmarnock to kick on

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer admits a positive start to the season can be made even better with a win against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Killie began their Premiership campaign with a defeat away to Hibernian before draws against champions Celtic and Ross County.

Dyer said: “It has been positive. Obviously we got beat in the first game and have had two draws.

“Overall the performances in the three games have been good and I look forward to that carrying on tomorrow, keep doing the same, keep playing well and hopefully a positive result.

“We are going in the right direction, the boys are working hard, creating chances.

“When he fixture list came out we knew it would be tough. Hibs are a good side, they have proved that, they still unbeaten and I thought we did well.

“Obviously the Celtic game is tough but we managed to get a point out of that and Ross County have had a good start to the season as well.

“They were good points for us, the most important thing is if we can get three on Saturday then it is a good start to the season.”

Mitch Pinnock, the new signing from AFC Wimbledon, who made his debut in the 2-2 draw in Dingwall on Wednesday night, is enjoying his early days in Scottish football.

The 25-year-old midfielder said: “I probably wanted to play at a higher level, earlier.

“I made my debut when I was 17 at Southend and then I fell out of the league and played in the Conference, well, a few leagues below that to be fair and then got into the Conference.

“I always knew I could play at a higher level than that and I got a move to Wimbledon but never got a consistent run of games.

“When I came out of Southend I started working on a building site so I had to work all day and train at night for three years hoping that I could get another opportunity to get back into the league.

“Once you are a footballer you don’t really want to be working on building sites.

“I had to be up at 6am and it makes you drive on to be better. Playing football is the best job in the world and I am glad to be back.

“The standard is so much better than where I was last season and I am really pleased to have made my debut.

“I want to play as many games as I can and show what I can do.”