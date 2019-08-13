Alex Neil given selection headache after much-changed Preston thrash Bradford

Manager Alex Neil praised his squad players for their attitude and approach as Preston reached the Carabao Cup second round with a thumping 4-0 win at Bradford.

The Championship team made 11 changes from Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Wigan but raced into a 2-0 lead after 19 minutes through goals from Andre Green and Tom Barkhuizen.

Barkhuizen completed his brace early in the second half before Josh Harrop rounded off the scoring.

O’Neil said: “It was an impressive performance. (Selecting a team is going to be) difficult for me going into the weekend match against Swansea.

“When you come to a place like Bradford it is never easy. They have got some experienced players so our attitude had to be spot on and when your opportunities come along you have to take them and show quality. We did that and that was the most pleasing thing.

“All in all I cannot complain, but I thought we could have scored more goals. I was pleased we began well and were 2-0 up after 19 minutes.”

Bradford manager Gary Bowyer made eight changes from Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Grimsby but his side were not able to record a first win of the campaign.

Bowyer said: “When you make changes you want the players who come in to put down a marker for the team on Saturday. Their players did that and our players didn’t.

“The overall standard of the four goals was not very good at all from our point of view. We have got to take it on the chin, but that was not acceptable and the players have been told that.

“I was disappointed with the manner of the goals we conceded. It was not acceptable.

“Preston have a very good team and a very good squad and they showed that. They were excellent.

“My big concern was the face we conceded goals easily and the fact we surrendered without a fight.”