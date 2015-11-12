Alex Sandro confident Juventus will improve

Alex Sandro is confident Juventus will overcome their recent difficulties and challenge for top honours again this season.

The reigning Serie A champions have been struggling to find their best form and sit seventh in the table after 12 games, trailing leaders Fiorentina and Inter by nine points.

"Juventus aren’t used to finding themselves in their current league position, but we’ll improve and show what we’re capable of producing out on the pitch," the Brazilian defender told JTV.

"Our recent victories over Empoli and Torino were very important.

"The Italian league is a very tough one, every opponent represents a real challenge, and the division’s prestige continues to grow year on year."

Juventus face two tough opponents after the international break, with Milan awaiting on November 21 before they take on Manchester City in the Champions League, and Alex Sandro is aware of the importance of the upcoming games.

"It will be a tough game against the Rossoneri, we need to win and put in a great performance. We can’t allow my fellow countryman Luiz Adriano space in which to operate.

"We’re doing well in Europe and have a crucial clash with Manchester City coming up. We must be focused because we want to get through to the next round as group winners."