Alexis Sanchez makes Inter Milan move permanent

Alexis Sanchez’s Manchester United career is over after the forward completed his free transfer switch to inter Milan.

The 31-year-old did not get anywhere near the heights expected by the Old Trafford faithful after joining from Arsenal in January 2018 in a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way.

Having scored just five goals in 45 appearances, Sanchez was allowed to spend the 2019-20 season on loan at Inter Milan – a period in which United covered a hefty portion of his wages.

An update on Alexis Sanchez…#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 6, 2020

The Chile international has done enough in Serie A to secure a permanent move, bringing an end to an uninspiring stint in the north-west of England.

The Italian club said in a statement: “FC Internazionale Milano announce that Alexis Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer.

“The Chilean forward has signed a permanent contract with the club until 30 June 2023.”