How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth: Live streams & TV details as Toffees look to close the gap on top six

Watch Everton vs Bournemouth today in the Premier League

Watch Everton vs Bournemouth in the UK

Every Premier League game from Matchweek 26 will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK.

Everton vs Bournemouth be shown live on TNT Sports 5 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

Watch Everton vs Bournemouth in the US

Everton vs Bournemouth is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, NBC Sports' official streaming platform.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.

Watch Everton vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Out of the country when Everton vs Bournemouth is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Everton vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview

Everton are quietly going under the radar of late and a big win over Fulham has helped their hopes for European football under David Moyes this season.

Dewsbury-Hall's strike and an own goal from Bernd Leno helped them to a narrow win over the Cottagers, with the Toffees up to 8th in the table and only three points behind city rivals Liverpool in 6th position.

Another win on Tuesday would go a long way to helping those end-of-season wishes, with 6th or 7th enough probably enough to get into Europe come May.

Grealish posted on Instagram to show supporters his surgery was a success, with it likely the England star will now miss the summer World Cup due to his latest setback.

Can I still get tickets to Everton vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth lost key man and top scorer Antoine Semenyo in January to Manchester City, but quickly reinvested that money to sign Brazilian hotshot Rayan from Vasco da Gama.

The 19-year-old opened his account for the Cherries against Aston Villa, and with Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier both still out injured, he may find further opportunities come his way between now and the end of the season.

Tyler Adams is also still sidelined for Andoni Iraola, with his side hoping to continue their sold head-to-head record against Everton, winning four of their last five meetings.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 2-0 Bournemouth

Moyes's men have been pretty solid at home this season, posting four wins, four draws and four losses. Bournemouth's away form is shoddy and we think it'll be a happy midweek for the Toffees.