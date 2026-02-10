How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth: Live streams & TV details as Toffees look to close the gap on top six
Everton are only three points behind bitter rivals Liverpool as they welcome Bournemouth to Merseyside
Watch Everton vs Bournemouth today in the Premier League as the Toffees look to chase down the top six following their recent form, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Tuesday 10 February 2026
• Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET
• Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
Everton left it late to beat Fulham over the weekend, proving they don't need Jack Grealish's magic, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall the star of the show.
Bournemouth continued their own mini revival with a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa, as January signing Rayan scored his first goal for the club.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Everton vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Everton vs Bournemouth in the UK
Every Premier League game from Matchweek 26 will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK.
Everton vs Bournemouth be shown live on TNT Sports 5 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.
Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.
Watch Everton vs Bournemouth in the US
Everton vs Bournemouth is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, NBC Sports' official streaming platform.
Watch the Premier League on Peacock
The NBC-owned streaming platform carries half the Premier League fixtures each week, with plans starting from $10.99 a month.
How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at a price of AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!
Watch Everton vs Bournemouth from anywhere
Out of the country when Everton vs Bournemouth is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks Peacock/Stan Sport
Everton vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview
Everton are quietly going under the radar of late and a big win over Fulham has helped their hopes for European football under David Moyes this season.
Dewsbury-Hall's strike and an own goal from Bernd Leno helped them to a narrow win over the Cottagers, with the Toffees up to 8th in the table and only three points behind city rivals Liverpool in 6th position.
Another win on Tuesday would go a long way to helping those end-of-season wishes, with 6th or 7th enough probably enough to get into Europe come May.
Grealish posted on Instagram to show supporters his surgery was a success, with it likely the England star will now miss the summer World Cup due to his latest setback.
Can I still get tickets to Everton vs Bournemouth
Get VIP Everton tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock features a state-of-the-art Premium Experience. The packages, available for the 2025/26 season, will offer prime pitch views and easy movement between seats and lounges, ensuring a top-tier, seamless, and luxurious matchday environment consistent with the club's ‘Nothing but the best’ motto.
Bournemouth lost key man and top scorer Antoine Semenyo in January to Manchester City, but quickly reinvested that money to sign Brazilian hotshot Rayan from Vasco da Gama.
The 19-year-old opened his account for the Cherries against Aston Villa, and with Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier both still out injured, he may find further opportunities come his way between now and the end of the season.
Tyler Adams is also still sidelined for Andoni Iraola, with his side hoping to continue their sold head-to-head record against Everton, winning four of their last five meetings.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Everton 2-0 Bournemouth
Moyes's men have been pretty solid at home this season, posting four wins, four draws and four losses. Bournemouth's away form is shoddy and we think it'll be a happy midweek for the Toffees.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.