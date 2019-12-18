Alfredo Morelos keen to share European goals record with Rangers team-mates

Alfredo Morelos has dedicated his new European goals record to his Rangers team-mates.

The Colombian leads the Europa League scoring charts with 14 goals this season and UEFA have now confirmed it is the highest tally ever managed in a continental competition by a single player before Christmas.

Morelos’ haul has helped fire Steven Gerrard’s team into the last 32 and he now needs just four more to match the benchmark for an entire campaign set by compatriot Radamel Falcao.

The 23-year-old has been left beaming by the accolade but admits it would not have been possible without the support of his colleagues.

Morelos told the Rangers website: “It is amazing to find out that I have broken this record, but of course it wouldn’t be possible without all of my team-mates helping me.

“To score for Rangers is always really meaningful to me and I enjoy scoring for the fans every single time. I love playing in big European matches here and to be able to set this record is a proud moment.

“I always dreamed about scoring in really competitive leagues and competitions when I was a kid.

“I know that I have to keep growing and doing things right in every match, which I know I will with the support of my team-mates and coaches here at Rangers.”

Morelos has 27 goals in all competitions and Gerrard would love to see him better the tally set by Falcao.

He said: “Alfredo has been in fantastic form for us both in the league and especially in the Europa League.

“To be so close to taking the overall record for scoring in the Europa League from his countryman and idol Falcao is a real achievement and we congratulate him for all his efforts so far this season.”