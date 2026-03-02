Get VIP Manchester City tickets for ONLY £49 as Nottingham Forest visit the Etihad Stadium

The dust has settled on another drama-filled Premier League weekend. At the top, there is no change with Arsenal five points clear of title rivals Manchester City. Aston Villa's miserable February ended with defeat to Wolves, allowing Michael Carrick's Manchester United to leapfrog them into third spot after the Red Devils' comeback win over Crystal Palace.

Buy a VIP package for Man City vs Forest for £49 with Seat Unique.

With a full midweek programme of Premier League action, the pressure is unrelenting as we head into the business end of the season. Manchester City host Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night in a match that could go a long way towards deciding the Premier League title.

VIP tickets at the Etihad Stadium still available for Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Manager's Corner Ticket – £49 A VIP ticket in the Manager's Corner (Level 2 South West Corner) gives you access to the Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar pre-match, half-time and full-time. Enjoy an exclusive bar and premium food options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, a matchday programme, and car parking (one space per four guests, subject to availability), making it a truly thrilling Premier League experience.

Incredibly, VIP tickets are available for this match. And they're available for not much more than the price of a regular ticket. You can grab yourself a package that includes parking, complimentary tea or coffee, a match day programme, and enjoy some of the best seats at the Etihad.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7.30pm, when Manchester City could close the gap on the Premier League leaders to just two points with a win against struggling Forest. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal kick off at the same time in a very tricky away trip to Brighton, and will hope Forest come away with something from the Etihad.

Antoine Semenyo scored the winner for City in a hard fought win against Leeds. (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

City will also have eyes on Newcastle versus Manchester United, because if Man United take three points at St. James' Park, Pep Guardiola's men could be looking over their own shoulders.

Manchester City faced an onslaught from a fired-up Leeds side at the weekend, but secured a hard-fought 1-0 win from Antoine Semenyo's strike in first-half added time.

That means City go into the Forest match in fine form, and on a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The stats point very much to City winning on Wednesday night, and Forest have only picked up four points against their next opponents since returning to the Premier League. They did manage a 1-0 win at the City Ground in the corresponding fixture last year and certainly won't be lying down amidst their fight for Premier League survival.

Vitor Pereira's men arrive in Manchester having lost to Brighton at the weekend and Liverpool before that. They haven't won in the Premier League since an away victory at Brentford in January, so will hardly be relishing a trip to East Manchester.

Man City take on Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last-minute FA Cup Manchester City vs Forest tickets

Get VIP tickets at the Etihad Stadium HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester City's hospitality provides Level 2 South West Corner seating and access to the exclusive Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar. Guests can enjoy premium food and bar options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, and a matchday programme. Car parking (one per four guests) is also included, adding convenience to this enhanced match experience.

Seat Unique offers a range of hospitality seats at the Etihad Stadium for this vital Premier League clash, and they start at £49 per person.

The price includes extras, such as a match programme and a drink, as well as a premium seat in the ground. If buying more than one ticket, your seats will be situated next to each other.

FourFourTwo have picked out the two last-minute options still available, priced from £49 up to £99.

Commonwealth Bar Ticket – £99 The seats here are VIP executive seats in the East Stand lower tier, on the halfway line. You're really paying for some of the best seats in the Etihad here, and the added extras are a match programme, casual unreserved table seating, access to a private executive cash bar, and complimentary tea and coffee.

Seat Unique's VIP tickets don't just apply to the Premier League; they have a host of packages including all the major European Leagues, the Champions League and for the Carabao Cup final in March (details and pricing TBC).

Seat Unique also has VIP tickets for many other British clubs. Take your pick from: Arsenal, Arsenal Women, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Birmingham City WFC, Brentford, Bristol Rovers, Crystal Palace, Everton, Everton Women, Fleetwoood Town, Forest Green Rovers, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Leeds, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Plymouth Argyle, Rangers, Sheffield United, Southampton, Swansea City, Tottenham, Watford, Wigan Athletic, and Wolverhampton.

If you can't make it to a game weekend, our handy guide on how to watch the Premier League has all the details on broadcasters and live streams, and how to access all the action by using a VPN from anywhere.

Get 70% off NordVPN Our colleagues over at TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with all your devices. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price meaning you can access all your favourite football streaming services from across the globe.