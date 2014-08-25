Algerian leagues halted following Ebosse death

The 24-year-old JS Kabylie striker "succumbed to a head injury" after allegedly being struck by an object thrown from the stands following Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to USM Alger, in which he scored a 27th-minute penalty.

And FAF have now confirmed the temporary suspension of domestic competition, while the remainder of the Cameroonian's salary is set to be paid to his family.

A statement read: "All the matches of the championships of professional and amateur leagues... scheduled across the country for the weekend of August 29 and 30 are suspended and postponed until a later date.

"This is in homage to Albert Ebosse, who tragically died, and also to protest the irresponsible actions of some fanatics and hooligans that perpetuate violence in stadiums and has reached unacceptable proportions.

"FAF, the federal office and members of the general assembly will study soon other more coercive measures that may disqualify the offending club from all competitions.

"FAF, the LFP [Ligue de Football Professionnelle] and JSK decided to grant compensation in the amount of 10 million dinars (£75,000) to the family of the deceased.

"Furthermore, it was decided by mutual agreement with JS Kabylie, all deceased player salaries will be fully paid to his family until his contract expired with JSK."