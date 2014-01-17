Allardyce defends manager behaviour

The behaviour of managers has been in the spotlight since Bernstein remarked that they were setting a "terrible example" for their players as he picked up his CBE earlier this month, and Alan Pardew's foul-mouthed outburst at Manuel Pellegrini last weekend drew more attention to the subject.

But West Ham manager Allardyce feels strongly that the ex-Manchester City chairman spoke out of line.

"I was disappointed to see David Bernstein’s comments about managers taking more responsibility for their behaviour," he wrote in the Evening Standard. "Quite rightly, the League Managers Association were critical of the former Football Association chairman.

"I would like to see him try to cope with the pressure under which we have to operate and - in general - I would say our behaviour is pretty good.

"Sometimes, despite all our best intentions, we lose the plot, as Alan Pardew did against Manchester City last weekend and as I have done in the past, but that is not to say we are not fully aware of our responsibilities.

"If people want a group of angelic managers, then good luck but our game would not be anything like such an attractive proposition to a worldwide audience."

Allardyce has been under pressure in recent months, with West Ham battling against relegation, but the Upton Park boss was quick to thank his co-chairmen for their patience.

"The last couple of weeks were as difficult as any I have faced in my managerial career but I have to say the two co-chairmen - David Gold and David Sullivan - have been subject to more pressure than me.

"A lot of people have done their very best to persuade the co-chairmen to add my name to the list of managers sacked in this increasingly volatile world of the Premier League.

"Not many owners would have been as strong as them - most would have bowed to the unrelenting pressure - and I couldn’t be more appreciative of their firmness."