Allegri 'angry' but content with Juve position

Massimiliano Allegri was left "angry" that Juventus almost snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Lyon, but is confident his side are on track to make the Champions League knockout stages.

The Serie A champions headed into the contest at Juventus Stadium knowing a win would be enough to qualify from Group H for the last 16.

Gonzalo Higuain's first-half penalty set Juve on their way and the Argentina striker missed another golden opportunity shortly before the break.

However, Juve were off colour in the second half and Corentin Tolisso made them pay with a late header that earned a 1-1 draw, before Alexandre Lacazette almost stole all three points for Lyon in injury time.

Allegri stormed down the tunnel at the final whistle and told reporters: "I was only angry when we gave them that big chance in the very last minute.

"The positive thing is that our objective is to qualify and I think we are still in a good position to do so.

"After the 1-1 we shouldn't have run any more risks at the back, and yet that's what happened.



"At the end of the day, we have to see the positive side. We weren't going to win the Champions League tonight, nor in the next game, as this tournament is won from March onwards. It is a journey, just like in Serie A.

"We played a good first half, we risked too much in the second but it's normal because we have played many important games in quick succession with several players out."

Allegri persisted with Higuain and Mario Mandzukic up front in the continued absence of Paulo Dybala and the head coach was happy with the efforts of his strikers.

"Mario worked very hard, Gonzalo goes between the lines, as those are his characteristics," he added.

"At the moment they are my only options and they are giving their best. The result was not down to them."