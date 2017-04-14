Allegri backs Dybala and Neymar as 'world stars of the future'

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has tipped Paulo Dybala and Neymar to become world football's leading stars in the coming years.

Dybala scored twice as Juve dispatched Barcelona 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday and capped a fine week by signing a new five-year contract two days later.

Allegri has been impressed with the way the 23-year-old has developed since his move from Palermo in 2015 and expects him and Neymar to set the bar in the modern game.

"I was pleased but he deserves all the credit for the way he has developed," Allegri told a news conference when asked about Dybala's renewal.

"He and Neymar will be the world stars of the future."

Juve's resounding win over Barca has put them firmly on course for the semi-finals, ensuring that their hopes of a treble remain intact.

Allegri, however, has urged his side not to become complacent as they prepare to face Pescara in Serie A on Saturday before the return leg at Camp Nou next week.

"It's normal that after a 3-0 win over Barcelona, there is this wave of great enthusiasm and excitement. And that can be a dangerous moment," he said.

"We played the first game, it went well, but we still have to deal with the return match in Barcelona, where we will have to give a better performance than we did on Tuesday.

"Balance is the force of a great team. In football, you can win or lose, but the important thing is to keep your balance because that will always lead to success."

Allegri went on to pay tribute to former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi, who stepped down after the sale of the club to a Chinese consortium was finalised on Thursday.

"I'd like to say a thanks to president Berlusconi and to [CEO Adriano] Galliani for the opportunity they gave me to coach and to win with Milan," added Allegri, who guided the Rossoneri to their last title triumph in 2011.

"Italian football will definitely miss them, they made history in Italian football."