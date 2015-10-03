Allegri braced for 'most important game of the year'

Juventus must approach Sunday's clash with Bologna as "the most important game of the year" if they are to halt their sluggish start to the Serie A season, says coach Massimilano Allegri.

The Turin giants' bid for a fifth straight Scuedtto has gotten off to a rocky start, with just one win from their opening six games.

However, Juve have carried last season's Champions League form into the current campaign, winning each of their opening two Group D fixtures against Manchester City and Sevilla.

Wednesday's success against the Europa League holders saw Juve dominate from the off, and Allegri will keep faith with the same XI from that game - meaning Sami Khedira will make his Serie A debut in midfield.

"It is important to win tomorrow, above all as it would be our first Serie A home victory of the season," Allegri told a news conference.

"If you play well, you're more likely to win. Results haven't been on our side so far, but until the referee blows the final whistle, everything is still to play for.

"I was very happy with how we played on Wednesday, as Sevilla had only one shot on goal. I don't believe in turning points, but in consistency. Tomorrow we have to treat Bologna as if it were the most important match of the season.

"Then there will be the break for international duty and I asked the lads to help me relax during that break. Bologna have some good individuals and only conceded right at the end against Fiorentina.

"The same players you saw on Wednesday will play tomorrow. As for the system, you can discuss that between yourselves."

One player not available to Allegri is Martin Caceres. The Uruguay defender was suspended by Juve this week after being caught drink-driving.

"Caceres is one of the most reliable on the field, but there are things you do off it that are simply not acceptable" Allegri said.

"Players shouldn't be like monks, but there are things you just shouldn't do."