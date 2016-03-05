Allegri denies lack of appreciation amid Real Madrid rumours

Massimiliano Allegri insists he does not feel undervalued in Serie A as speculation linking him with a move away from Juventus continues.

The former AC Milan boss had been linked with a potential move to Chelsea at the end of the season, though Italy boss Antonio Conte is now favourite to be appointed.

Reports in Italy this week have seen Allegri touted as a candidate for the Real Madrid head coach role due to uncertainty over Zinedine Zidane's position, yet the 48-year-old has denied the rumours make him feel a lack of support in Turin.

"I never felt underappreciated," he said. "I do my work, I am at a big club and have a contract with Juventus for another year.

"First you wanted me to learn English, then Spanish… I wasn't very good at school, so I can't learn two new languages in the space of two months."

Juve director Giuseppe Marotta said this week that he has few concerns over Allegri's future.

"No secrets are being kept between us and nothing is secret even between Real Madrid and Juventus," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"There has been no offer from our side to date. Either way, as I have often said, our objective is to continue with Allegri as he has only just begun [here] – the contract is just a formality."

Allegri led Juve to the Serie A title last season and they sit top this term.