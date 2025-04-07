Real Madrid star could complete lucrative Middle East move against Carlo Ancelotti's wishes: report

Real Madrid are at risk of losing a key player to the Middle East in the summer transfer, even though Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep hold of them.

Though Kylian Mbappe rejected an extremely lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League in favour of signing for Real Madrid, that hasn't deterred sides from the Middle East attempting to attract the best talent from across the world with huge offers and large incentives.

Viniciur Jr is another Real Madrid player who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with reports suggesting that the Brazilian has already "agreed" a deal that will see him earn €1bn over the next five seasons.

Real Madrid risk losing star Carlo Ancelotti has relied on

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (Image credit: Alamy)

Whether that is true or not remains to be seen, but that doesn't mean other Los Blancos stars aren't wanted in the Middle East.

That could spell bad news for Carlo Ancelotti, who ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, with the Italian's joint-most used player this season being linked with a move away.

Reports suggest Vinicius has agreed a deal to leave Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Marca, Luka Modric is yet to sign a contract extension at Real Madrid and could therefore leave on a free transfer in the summer. But while officials from the Saudi Pro League contacted him last year over a proposed move, it's actually Qatar who are most-heavily interested in his services.

The report suggests that Real Madrid have made no contact with Modric over tying him down for another season at the Bernabeu, despite the 39-year-old's desire to retire at the club. He still feels he has years left at the top level, however, so could have to make the Middle East move to prolong his career.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, won't want to lose the midfielder, having relied on him at times this season despite his age. In total, Modric has made 47 appearances this term, popping up in crucial moments with goals and assists.

The Italian boss may have to look elsewhere if no deal is struck with Modric, especially when there's a lucrative offer from Qatar on the table and the player's desire to play at the 2026 World Cup with Croatia.

Modric on the ball for Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's worth noting, however, that a similar situation happened last year, with Modric only signing for another season at Real Madrid on July 17, over two weeks after his original contract had expired.

In FourFourTwo's view, there's certainly no rush from either party on concluding a deal. It's likely that much will depend on how he finishes the season in the Spanish capital and how confident Real Madrid are that they'd be able to replace him. If they are able to, then a parting of company is certainly likely.