Allegri: Derby d'Italia not decisive in title race

Massimiliano Allegri claims Sunday's Derby d'Italia will not be pivotal in keeping Juventus' Scudetto dreams alive despite their poor start to the 2015-16 campaign.

Serie A champions Juve have suffered a dreadful start to their quest for a fifth-straight title, taking just eight points from their seven games so far.

Allegri's team are therefore 10 points behind early leaders Fiorentina, and eight adrift of second-placed Inter, but the former AC Milan boss is calm ahead of this weekend's clash at San Siro.

"This is not going to be a knockout round, nor will it be decisive for the Scudetto," Allegri said. "It is still the Derby d'Italia and will be a fantastic game to play in. We're certainly not lacking motivation.

"The plan is to be in the running for the title in March and reaching that period in the best form. The statistics do tell us we concede too many goals.

"At this moment the table tells us that Inter are favourites for the Scudetto, then Roma, Napoli, Milan and eventually Juve."

Allegri added that strike duo Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala will face late fitness tests.

He continued: "Mario Mandzukic is in the squad and I'll evaluate his condition, as with Paulo Dybala.

"Having everyone at my disposal means I can allow some rest to those who have played more so far this season.

"There are some internationals who haven't fully recovered yet. Fortunately it's a long campaign, so everyone has time to get back to an acceptable level of fitness."