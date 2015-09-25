Allegri: Juventus in crisis

Massimiliano Allegri has admitted Juventus are in crisis when it comes to results, but he is pleased with their performances and is confident they can turn things around.

The reigning Serie A champions have won just one from their opening five league fixtures and are trailing leaders Inter by 10 points in the table.

"We are in crisis in terms of results, but not in terms of performances," Allegri stated at a news conference.

"It's the performances that will lead us to gain these results. It's a very important week. We have three games - against Napoli, Sevilla and Bologna - and we need to be calm.

"Actions speak louder than words in difficult times. We need to get our heads down and work our way out of it with results.

"Criticism is part and parcel of my job, but I'm calm and know what this team is capable of achieving."

Juventus have been plagued by injuries in recent weeks, but a number of players are set to return.

"After the international break, when I have a full group to choose from, we'll have a lot more experience on the field," Allegri added.

"Alvaro Morata is available for the game against Napoli. Martin Caceres will be back for Wednesday, Sami Khedira resumes full training from Sunday and Claudio Marchisio will be back after the break."