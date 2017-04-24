Allegri: Juventus not perfect yet

Massimiliano Allegri feels Juventus are not a "perfect machine" just yet but is delighted with the way their season has panned out so far.

The reigning Italian champions beat Genoa 4-0 on Sunday to move 11 points clear of second-placed Roma in the race for the Serie A title, having booked their ticket to the Champions League semi-finals in midweek.

Juve had already secured a place in the Coppa Italia final and Allegri is over the moon with their 2016-17 campaign to date, but warned they have not achieved anything yet.

"We are not a perfect machine because we still have room for improvement, but the team really is having a great season," Allegri told the club's official website.

"It is absolutely extraordinary to be on 83 points with five matches to play and to have qualified for the Coppa Italia final and the Champions League semi-finals.

"It is still too early to be talking about the title. We have to remember that we still have to play Roma and until it is mathematically assured we cannot talk about the Scudetto. We have a couple of days to rest now and then we will focus on Atalanta, which will not be an easy game.

"After that, we have four days before the Monaco match, so that is plenty of time to recover and prepare for the clash.

"We have won nothing yet and have to take it one match at a time."