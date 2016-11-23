Allegri: Kean made the difference for Juve

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri praised promising youngster Moise Kean's role in Tuesday's 3-1 Champions League win over Sevilla.

The 16-year-old came off the bench with the score at 1-1 in the 84th minute and the striker made an instant impact as Leonardo Bonucci handed Juventus the lead moments later, before Mario Mandzukic put the match to bed well into stoppage time.

"Bonucci's goal came after Kean won a physical battle in the box," Allegri told reporters.

"Kean will remain with us while we wait for [Paulo] Dybala and [Marko] Pjaca to return from injury.

"After an understandable dip – psychological more than anything – he is on the up again and showing what he can do."

Whereas Kean made a difference after coming on, Miralem Pjanic endured a difficult game once more and did not last until the final whistle, but Allegri insists he is happy with the former Roma midfielder's form.

"It was a tricky game and very physical. Miralem did a lot of running," Allegri added.

"He has weighed in with goals and assists this season so I am happy with his contribution."