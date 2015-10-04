Allegri: No crisis at Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri has called for his Juventus players to keep their chins up as they get their Serie A title defence back on track.

Goals from Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Sami Khedira sealed a 3-1 win over Bologna on Sunday, but only after the visitors to the Juventus Stadium had gone ahead through Anthony Mounier.

Victory was just the champions' second in the league this term, but Allegri is keen for his players to shake off any sense of panic.

"After falling behind we created a great deal this evening," Allegri said. "After our last two league games, we needed to get back to winning ways and start climbing the table.

"Now it's important for us to recharge the batteries, as the Champions League is an energy-sapping competition, and aim for consistency and stability on the pitch.

"Alvaro Morata should've passed it to Juan Cuadrado in the opening minute, then we'd be 1-0 up. We conceded a goal with the defence in place, which shouldn't happen.

"Having said that, we created a great deal and the thing we need to improve is our stability. We mustn't keep giving off the sensation we're struggling, as it's important to play with a sense of authority.

"At the end of the day it was a good game and we deserved the three points. We were just lazy on the Bologna goal, though."

Khedira marked his belated Serie A debut with a goal, having overcome a knee injury to make an impressive impact in Juve's midfield.

Allegri added: "Sami's an important figure for us.

"He gives us international experience and hasn't regressed in these past six months. He’s a generous guy and a great pro."

Dybala took his tally to four goals since swapping Palermo for Turin, but was keen to stress Juve's need to improve further.

The striker said: "We need to continue working hard because we can't keep conceding from our opponents' first attempt on goal.

"We responded strongly and quickly found the equaliser. In the second half we put in a convincing performance without giving Bologna a way back into the contest."