Allegri optimistic after Supercoppa triumph

Massimiliano Allegri believes Juventus have a squad capable of success over the next five years after watching his side clinch the Supercoppa Italiana with a 2-0 win over Lazio.

New signings Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala found the net in the second half in Shanghai, earning Juve their third Supercoppa crown in four years.

"I'm delighted for the boys," said Allegri. "We needed a game like this, with character, good defensive shape and goalscoring chances.

"The pitch was dreadful and that definitely had an impact on the quality of football. Lazio were good opponents.

"The club's done good work in the transfer market and we're building a Juve side with a future for the next four to five years.

"We have a tough start to the season coming up but we’re working well with the whole staff to make sure we’re ready."

Juventus begin their Serie A defence at home to Udinese on August 23 before travelling to last season's runners-up Roma a week later.