Allegri warns 'formidable' Juve against complacency

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has hailed his "potentially perfect" squad, but warned them against complacency as they aim to win a sixth successive Serie A title.

Though the Italian champions have lost Paul Pogba and Alvaro Morata in the off-season, a number of high-profile stars have arrived in Turin, including Dani Alves, Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain.

However, despite the gap between Juve and the chasing pack appearing to widen with those signings, Allegri has insisted nothing is decided before a ball is kicked.

"We've assembled a formidable squad but it will be for nothing if we do not make a good start to the season," he told the club's official channel.

"Our strength this year must be the ability to quickly immerse ourselves in the championship, knowing that to win the sixth title you have to work a lot and prepare for the best, because we have very aggressive competitors.

"We have the best defence [in Serie A] and the top scorer of last season. The combination is potentially perfect.

"There's only one problem: we have zero points like all the other teams, we must take nothing for granted and ensure we start better than we did last year."

Juve's league campaign begins against Fiorentina in Turin on August 20.