Allegri warns Juventus star Higuain to ditch complacency

Masimilliano Allegri has challenged Gonzalo Higuain to show renewed ambition while confirming the Argentina striker would return to the Juventus side against Atalanta on Sunday.

Higuain was dropped after a run of lacklustre form for last weekend's 4-0 derby triumph over Torino, but he came off the bench to open the scoring in the 2-0 Champions League win against Olympiacos in midweek.

The 29-year-old was also left out of Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina squad for the second round of World Cup qualifiers in succession this week.

Juve head coach Allegri underlined his club-record signing's importance alongside star man Paulo Dybala, but insisted Higuain had no room for complacency in his game.

"Gonzalo does not have to take it for granted; Gonzalo needs to have the ambition to fight against Real Madrid, Barcelona and all the best teams with Dybala and the other players," he said.

"He can make it. It is just a matter of ambition and will. He is an important player for us.

"I am pleased for what he did. The team needs his goals. He is able to deliver and to be pivotal for us. He is playing tomorrow."

Blaise Matuidi and Rodrigo Bentacur will link up in midfield at Atalanta but there is less certainty over Juan Cuadrado's participation, with the Colombia winger nursing a foot injury.

Defending champions Juve are level on points at the Serie A summit with Napoli, having won all six of their league games this season.