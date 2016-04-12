Alonso: Guardiola and Mourinho have similar personalities
Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have their similarities, according to Bayern Munich star Xabi Alonso.
Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso believes Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have similar personalities, even if they differ in football philosophies.
Alonso worked under Mourinho – sacked by Chelsea in December – at Real Madrid and is now coached by Guardiola at Bayern.
As one of only a handful of players to play under both managers, Alonso is well placed to compare the two.
"Pep and Mou are very different in football terms, but I see similarities in their personalities," he is quoted as telling beIN Sports.
"[Mourinho] is 100 per cent competitive and wants to win. He squeezes out what he does not like to get what he wants."
Guardiola will make way for Carlo Ancelotti – another coach under whom Alonso has played in the past – when he leaves for Manchester City at the end of the season.
"I think of Ancelotti with fondness because he is an endearing person," added the Spain international. "He is a club man and does not give importance to things that do not matter."
