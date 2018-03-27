Alonso hoping for Spain debut and 'dream' World Cup call

Marcos Alonso is hoping to impress on his Spain debut to keep his World Cup dream alive.

The Chelsea defender was handed his first international call-up for friendlies against Germany and Argentina, but he was left on the bench for Friday's clash with the world champions.

Alonso is waiting to see if his opportunity will come against Argentina in Madrid on Tuesday, the former Fiorentina star looking to make a lasting impression.

"I am very happy to be here and I'm proud to represent my country," he told Marca. "Only the coach knows if I will get some minutes on the field.

"The scene and the opponent could not be better and it will be a beautiful test.

"It would be a dream to play in Russia, the dream of any footballer. I will focus on my club and the game at the [Wanda] Metropolitano."

39 - With 7 goals and 3 assists, Marcos Alonso is the 39th Premier League player to register at least 10 goal involvements in all competitions this season, and the first defender to do so. Stepped.January 28, 2018

Chelsea team-mate Alvaro Morata is not involved during his international break, but Alonso is hopeful the forward can have an impact for both club and country in the weeks and months to come.

"[Morata] has had a little problem with his back, but he has already recovered," the full-back said. "He will be key for Chelsea in these next months.

"He is an important player in the national team and [coach Julen] Lopetegui will have to decide.

"In England, after winning the Premier League, it is normal to have a difficult year, especially with the level that Manchester City are maintaining throughout the season.

"Now we have an important end of the year, to qualify for the Champions League and fight for the FA Cup. We're looking forward to it."

Chelsea are five points off fourth-placed Tottenham, who they face at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.