Alves apologises for horror challenge on Kane
Harry Kane was lucky to walk away with just a few scratches following Bruno Alves' reckless head-high tackle.
Portugal defender Bruno Alves apologised for the horror challenge on Harry Kane that saw him receive a straight red card in their international friendly with England on Thursday.
Alves was sent off in the 35th minute for a reckless head-high challenge on Kane that left the Tottenham forward with several scratches on his face and shoulder as England ran out 1-0 winners at Wembley.
Fenerbahce defender Alves apologised to his Portugal team-mates after the game, and will miss the side's next Euro 2016 warm-up friendly against Estonia in Lisbon on June 8.
"This is an uncontrolled gesture, I did not want to foul, but I am late, I put too much commitment," the 31-year-old said.
"Unfortunately these things happen...I apologised to my team-mates and I thank them, I commend them for what they have achieved in the second half, 10 against 11.
"I am very sorry for what happened. I admit the mistake and assume the consequences.
"It is important to not repeat it, and I felt the support of all and now we must move on."
