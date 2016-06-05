Alves: Barcelona was getting 'too easy'

Dani Alves is leaving Barcelona because it was "too easy" to play for the Spanish giants.

The Brazil defender, who has been heavily linked with Juventus, is keen to test himself on a different stage after winning 23 trophies in eight years at the Catalan club.

"What is certain is that I will not stay at Barcelona," Alves is quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport as saying.

"In life, we should explore options outside our comfort zone. Barcelona is an amazing club, but things were becoming too easy."

While Alves did not say if he will be joining Juve, the full-back confirmed he will be plying his trade in Europe next season.

"I always have the desire for a new challenge," Alves said following Brazil's 0-0 Copa America Centenario draw with Ecuador on Saturday.

"I hope that I can bring success like I did at Barcelona to another European club."

The 33-year-old has previously insisted he will return to Camp Nou one day and said he has experienced the "best moments" of his career during his spell at Barca.

Alves signed for Barcelona from Sevilla for a reported £23 million in 2008 and has gone on to make more than 300 appearances for the club.