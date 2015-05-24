Alves ruled out of Copa with serious knee injury

Brazil goalkeeper Diego Alves is to miss the Copa America after Valencia confirmed he has torn the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee.

Alves was replaced in the 72nd minute of Saturday's 3-2 victory over former club Almeria, a win that ensured Valencia fourth place in La Liga and a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Valencia subsequently confirmed in a statement that Alves is to undergo surgery.

Alves' injury means he will not travel to Chile with Brazil for the Copa next month, with Dunga's men set to face Peru, Colombia and Venezuela in Group C.