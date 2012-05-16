Alves set for surgery on fractured collarbone

A news conference will be held at 18:00 GMT when the club doctors will give further details.

The Brazil international is set to miss Barcelona's last game of the season, the King's Cup final against Athletic Bilbao at the Calderon on May 25.

Barca, who finished second in La Liga last weekend, will aim to give coach Pep Guardiola a winning send off with a 14th trophy as he brings his four-year stint at the helm to an end.