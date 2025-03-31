Is Cole Palmer injured this week? Premier League injury update

The Chelsea and England star has been sidelined with a hamstring injury

Chelsea&#039;s Cole Palmer crouches while waiting for play to restart in the Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 25 February, 2025
Cole Palmer missed Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal before the international break (Image credit: Alamy)

Chelsea return to action on Thursday evening with a Stamford Bridge clash against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Enzo Maresca’s men will begin the week fourth in the Premier League table and as they prepare to get stuck into a run-in that is set to feature an enthralling battle for the Champions League places.

Crucial to their hopes of landing a place back in Europe’s premier competition will be Cole Palmer, who missed Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal last time out in the Premier League.

Will Cole Palmer be fit when Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur?

Cole Palmer

Palmer has netted 14 goals for Chelsea this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

While he has not quite hit the heights he did during the end of last season and beginning of the current campaign in recent weeks, Palmer - who was ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the planet's best attacking midfielders last month - he remains a key player for the Blues, with his 14 goals this term easily topping the club’s goalscoring charts.

His last Premier League goal came in January, with the 22-year-old missing a penalty against Leicester City earlier this month after he had been struggling with illness.

Enzo Maresca wants to improve his attack and could look to weaken a fellow top-four rival

Enzo Maresca's side begin the week fourth in the Premier League table (Image credit: Getty Images)

He then missed Chelsea’s last Premier League match against Arsenal with a hamstring injury and withdrew from Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

Maresca indicated that this rest could benefit Palmer when he discussed this issue before the international break.

"We never wish for players to get injured but, in Cole's case, in this moment it will give him some rest physically and mentally so it could be good,” he said. “He needs a scan and it is planned for Monday."

And it would appear that this rest has done Palmer good, as he returned to training at Chelsea last week. Maresca will no doubt give a further update on the England star’s condition during his pre-match press conference this week.

Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer will be hoping to return against Spurs this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maresca may also be able to welcome striker Nicolas Jackson back to his line-up, after the Senegal forward returned to full-team training following his recent hamstring injury, while Noni Madueke is also back with the group following a hamstring problem of his own.

After hosting Spurs on Thursday evening, Chelsea face another London derby on Sunday when they make the short trip to Brentford.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

