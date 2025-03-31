Is Bukayo Saka injured this week? Premier League injury update

By published

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been sidelined with a hamstring issue for the past three months

Bukayo Saka is one of Arsenal&#039;s key players and is likely to be a huge miss
Bukayo Saka was injured against Crystal Palace in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s probably no coincidence that Arsenal’s faltering title challenge has coincided with Bukayo Saka’s three-month injury absence.

The Gunners and England winger underwent surgery on a hamstring issue that he suffered during Arsenal’s win over Crystal Palace in December and has been forced to watch his side’s last 12 Premier League games from the sidelines.

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League table, but 12 points behind leaders Liverpool and the club have also crashed out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during Saka’s absence.

Is Bukayo Saka fit to face Fulham on Tuesday night?

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was forced off during their win over Crystal Palace

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was forced off during their win over Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

With nine games to go in the Premier League and a Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid coming up, boss Mikel Arteta is in desperate need of attacking reinforcements, with attackers Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both out for the rest of the season.

News on Saka’s injury comeback has therefore been eagerly awaited by Arsenal fans, who were delighted to see the 23-year-old return to training with the team during the international break.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium on October 01, 2024 in London, England.

Bukayo Saka is set to return in time for Arsenal's Champions League tie against Real Madrid (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

And speaking ahead of Arsenal’s home clash against Fulham on Tuesday evening, Mikel Arteta revealed the news that every Gunners supporter wanted to hear.

"Bukayo Saka is ready to go," declared the Spaniard. "All the careful things are already done. Now it's about putting him on the grass at the right moment, but he's pushing because he really wants to.

"We have respected the timeline and we have done everything. Bukayo is a massive weapon that we have. We know the impact he has in the team and how important his role and contribution is to our success."

Saka’s return will give Arteta a much-needed boost going into the run-in. Saka - ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best right-wingers in the world last month - had been enjoying a productive season before his lay-off, having netted nine times and laying on 14 assists in his 24 appearances across all competitions.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Bukayo Saka of England during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B2 match between England and Finland at on September 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Why are England wearing black armbands against Greece

Saka also missed out on Thomas Tuchel's first England squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arteta also confirmed that defender Riccardo Calafiori will miss time after he suffered a knee injury while on Italy duty, but the issue was not as bad as originally thought.

"Hopefully it's going to be a matter of weeks, but we have to see how the injury evolves."

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

More about stories
Newcastle United&#039;s Anthony Gordon gestures to the crowd during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion at St. James&#039;s Park in Newcastle, United Kingdom, on October 19, 2024.

Is Anthony Gordon injured this week? Premier League injury update
Chelsea&#039;s Cole Palmer crouches while waiting for play to restart in the Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 25 February, 2025

Is Cole Palmer injured this week? Premier League injury update
Sydney Lohmann of Germany argues with Jill Scott of England in extra time during the UEFA Women&#039;s Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.

'My footballing hero growing up was Roy Keane, maybe that explains my viral swearing moment in the Euro 2022 final' Jill Scott on childhood idols and winning the Lionesses' first major trophy
See more latest
Most Popular
Newcastle United&#039;s Anthony Gordon gestures to the crowd during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion at St. James&#039;s Park in Newcastle, United Kingdom, on October 19, 2024.
Is Anthony Gordon injured this week? Premier League injury update
Chelsea&#039;s Cole Palmer crouches while waiting for play to restart in the Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 25 February, 2025
Is Cole Palmer injured this week? Premier League injury update
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Is Jean-Philippe Mateta injured this week? Premier League injury update
Fulham manager and Tottenham Hotspur target Marco Silva looks on from the dugout ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan, England on 8 February, 2025
Tottenham have begun talks to hire Marco Silva: report
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Manchester United FC at The King Power Stadium on March 16, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Manchester United to fund summer spending with Bruno Fernandes sale: report
John Terry, FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA considering controversial play-off to replace Club World Cup team
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal have all but tied up first signing of the summer: report
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool comes on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Liverpool and Everton could reach transfer agreement for first time in 23 years: report
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is one of the most talented players on the planet
Is Erling Haaland injured this week? Premier League injury update
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘I remember the first time I was on Match of the Day, I had an absolute shocker. When I arrived home, I even got the piss taken out of me by my own family!’ Gary Lineker tells FourFourTwo about his unfortunate start to life on the flagship show