Erling Haaland was withdrawn just after the hour mark against Bournemouth

Manchester City finally had something to celebrate this weekend, as the wounded Premier League champions booked a Wembley date following a comeback FA Cup quarter-final victory at Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola’s side have kept their trophy hopes alive and will take on Nottingham Forest under the arch next month for a place in the FA Cup final - but even this win came at a cost.

City’s leading scorer Erling Haaland was forced off just after the hour mark at the Vitality Stadium with an ankle injury following a challenge from Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook. The Norwegian underwent treatment and attempted to continue, but soon had to be replaced by January signing Omar Marmoush, who would go on to score the winning goal.

Will Erling Haaland be fit when Manchester City host Leicester City?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Haaland, who saw his first-half penalty saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa, missed a series of chances in the opening 45 minutes, before netting his side’s equaliser shortly after the interval.

But the 24-year-old was later spotted leaving the stadium with a protective boot and walking on crutches following the match, ahead of a busy week for Guardiola’s side.

Omar Marmoush came off the bench for Haaland against Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City host struggling Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening, ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

City sit 22 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool in the table and while their hopes of a record-extending fifth consecutive title are long gone, they are in a battle for a top four spot and currently sit fifth in the table, a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, with a host of sides breathing down their neck.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Following the win on the south coast, Guardiola was unable to give an immediate update on the severity of Haaland’s injury.

“I don’t know yet, we will have to see,” he told ITV, before Haaland was spotted leaving the ground on crutches.

Guardiola's side face Leicester City and Manchester United this week (Image credit: Alamy)

Haaland, who was ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo’s list of the world’s best strikers last month, has netted 30 goals in all competitions this season, including five in his last seven Premier League appearances for City and signed a new nine-and-a-half-year contract extension earlier this season.

Guardiola is due to face the media to preview his side’s clash against struggling Leicester at 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon and will give an update on Haaland’s injury then.