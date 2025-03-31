Is Erling Haaland injured this week? Premier League injury update

By published

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland limped off during his side's FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is one of the most talented players on the planet
Erling Haaland was withdrawn just after the hour mark against Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City finally had something to celebrate this weekend, as the wounded Premier League champions booked a Wembley date following a comeback FA Cup quarter-final victory at Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola’s side have kept their trophy hopes alive and will take on Nottingham Forest under the arch next month for a place in the FA Cup final - but even this win came at a cost.

City’s leading scorer Erling Haaland was forced off just after the hour mark at the Vitality Stadium with an ankle injury following a challenge from Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook. The Norwegian underwent treatment and attempted to continue, but soon had to be replaced by January signing Omar Marmoush, who would go on to score the winning goal.

Will Erling Haaland be fit when Manchester City host Leicester City?

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his fifth goal for Manchester City against RB Leipzig in the Champions League in March 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Haaland, who saw his first-half penalty saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa, missed a series of chances in the opening 45 minutes, before netting his side’s equaliser shortly after the interval.

But the 24-year-old was later spotted leaving the stadium with a protective boot and walking on crutches following the match, ahead of a busy week for Guardiola’s side.

Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Newcastle United in February 2025.

Omar Marmoush came off the bench for Haaland against Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City host struggling Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening, ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

City sit 22 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool in the table and while their hopes of a record-extending fifth consecutive title are long gone, they are in a battle for a top four spot and currently sit fifth in the table, a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, with a host of sides breathing down their neck.

Following the win on the south coast, Guardiola was unable to give an immediate update on the severity of Haaland’s injury.

“I don’t know yet, we will have to see,” he told ITV, before Haaland was spotted leaving the ground on crutches.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures during the FA Cup fifth round match against Plymouth Argyle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on 1 March, 2025

Guardiola's side face Leicester City and Manchester United this week (Image credit: Alamy)

Haaland, who was ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo’s list of the world’s best strikers last month, has netted 30 goals in all competitions this season, including five in his last seven Premier League appearances for City and signed a new nine-and-a-half-year contract extension earlier this season.

Guardiola is due to face the media to preview his side’s clash against struggling Leicester at 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon and will give an update on Haaland’s injury then.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

More about stories
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo

‘I remember the first time I was on Match of the Day, I had an absolute shocker. When I arrived home, I even got the piss taken out of me by my own family!’ Gary Lineker tells FourFourTwo about his unfortunate start to life on the flagship show
Gary Lineker

‘Sir Gary Lineker? I don’t know how you comment on that – I’ve never even considered it. I just try to stand up for the things I believe in’ England legend tells FFT why he won’t stop raising humanitarian issues, even if it affects potential honours
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo

‘I remember the first time I was on Match of the Day, I had an absolute shocker. When I arrived home, I even got the piss taken out of me by my own family!’ Gary Lineker tells FourFourTwo about his unfortunate start to life on the flagship show
See more latest
Most Popular
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘I remember the first time I was on Match of the Day, I had an absolute shocker. When I arrived home, I even got the piss taken out of me by my own family!’ Gary Lineker tells FourFourTwo about his unfortunate start to life on the flagship show
Gary Lineker
‘Sir Gary Lineker? I don’t know how you comment on that – I’ve never even considered it. I just try to stand up for the things I believe in’ England legend tells FFT why he won’t stop raising humanitarian issues, even if it affects potential honours
Steve McManaman in action for Liverpool, January 1995
'I fell on the floor and shouted for a penalty. Someone pulled me up and said, "Don’t cheat to win penalties". It was Steve McManaman. I never did it again!' Ex-Liverpool forward reveals harsh lesson he learnt from his team-mate on Reds debut
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - August 28: Ray Parlour of Middlesbrough shouting during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace at Riverside Stadium on August 28, 2004 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
'The fans were very genuine. I find northern people a lot better than southern people because you know where you stand. Everyone was the same level. Playing football doesn’t mean I’m bigger than you': Ray Parlour reveals love for Middlesbrough spell
UNSPECIFIED: 1988 Frank Rijkaard, Marco Van Basten and Ruud Gullit of AC Milan pose for photo after training session, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) Real Madrid
‘To beat that team, with Frank Rijkaard, Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit, was almost impossible - it was one of the greatest games of my coaching career': Ex-Real Madrid manager reflects on beating stacked AC Milan side in 1989
Ray Parlour
‘I’d train at Arsenal all week, go up on Friday, train with the lads, play Saturday and then go back to London – they had great fans and I was like a messiah’: Ray Parlour reflects on Hull City spell fondly
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘I understand why fans moan about the 3pm blackout because you can watch any game abroad. It’ll go at some point as broadcasters cough up more cash’ Gary Lineker discusses current TV rules with FourFourTwo
Tottenham Hotspur target Andoni Iraola manager of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 24, 2024 in Bournemouth, England.
‘If I was Bournemouth, I’d be thinking if they can get past Manchester City, there’s no-one to stop them winning the FA Cup for the first time ever’ Former England star believes the Cherries have the ability to make history
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘I wasn’t concerned I’d done anything wrong – I stated a fact. It was taken out of proportion and people have recognised that they misread the situation a bit’ Gary Lineker gives FourFourTwo his thoughts on BBC suspension for asylum seeker tweet
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘I’ve had talks with Sky at various points, but I just loved being with the BBC. Also, I’m quite loyal. I’ve had the same guy cut my hair for the last 40 years’ Gary Lineker talks exclusively to FourFourTwo about his presenting career