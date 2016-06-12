Alves will do well at Juventus - Dunga

Brazil coach Dunga has backed Dani Alves to succeed at Juventus if he makes the switch to Italy.

Alves will end his eight-year association with Barcelona when his contract expires this month and has announced he is set to move to Turin.

The right-back is in the United States with the Brazil squad for the Copa America Centenario and the national team boss believes such a move would be good for the 33-year-old.

"Italian football is very tactical, but also very beautiful," said Dunga.

"With Dani Alves' mentality, he will certainly do very well at Juventus.

"He is a player accustomed to winning and Juventus will make a strong team to win the Champions League because the Italians demand it."