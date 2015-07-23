Ambitious Neto aiming to progress at Juve

New Juventus signing Neto says he can identify with the winning mentality at the club as he looks to further his career.

The goalkeeper spent four and a half years at Juve's Serie A rivals Fiorentina, before announcing his intention to leave back in January.

After completing his free transfer to Juve, Neto says he had little hesitation in opting to join the reigning league and Coppa Italia champions.

"Right through the organisation there is an expectation and desire to win and that is a mentality that I share," he said.

"The time came, after a fantastic stay in Florence, for me to take my career into my own hands and I've done that by joining a team of this quality

"There is no doubt that Juventus was the right choice for me.

"Since I arrived in Italy my ambition has been to play at the very highest level, so when Juventus came in for me my mind was made up."