Amid Ancelotti speculation, Galliani confirms Madrid trip

Milan CEO Adriano Galliani revealed he will go to Spain's capital on Monday but remained coy over links between his club and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Speculation that Milan will offer Ancelotti a job intensified on Sunday, after president Silvio Berlusconi told Napoli Tivu that the Serie A club would welcome the 55-year-old coach back to the San Siro, if Real "frees" him.

While Milan's current coach Filippo Inzaghi insisted he has no plans to leave, Galliani failed to quell rumours.

"Tomorrow I go to Madrid. I did not say what to do. I did not say that I go to see Ancelotti," Galliani told Sky Sport Italia.

"There are two great clubs [in Madrid] with very good players who have played just now in the [UEFA] Champions League final [last season]."

Ancelotti claimed on Saturday that he will take a year's sabbatical if his time with Real comes to an end but Berlusconi declared on Sunday: "If Real frees him, Ancelotti returns to Milan."

Galliani refused to discuss Berlusconi's statement.

"Ancelotti is currently the coach of Real Madrid and Inzaghi at AC Milan. The summer is long and still has not started," he said.

"I have never commented on the words of the president and I will not start now. It's sad to see AC Milan in this position in Serie A. We have to roll up our sleeves to bring it back at the top in Italy and in Europe."

Milan's 3-0 win over Torino on Sunday saw them remain 10th in the Italian league standings, 37 points adrift of leaders Juventus with a game remaining in 2014-15.