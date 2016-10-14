Ancelotti accepts 'deserved' Bayern criticism

Carlo Ancelotti feels Bayern Munich deserved to be criticised for their underwhelming performances before the international break but hopes they will improve against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, before recording a 1-1 draw at home to Cologne in the Bundesliga.

The reigning champions remain three points clear of second-placed Hertha Berlin at the top of the table and are yet to lose in the league under Ancelotti.

But the Italian, who succeeded Pep Guardiola as head coach in the off-season, knows better is expected of the Bavarian heavyweights.

"We have received some criticism after our last few games and that was deserved," Ancelotti said at a news conference ahead of Saturday's encounter with Eintracht Frankfurt.

"This criticism can help us move forward, it can serve as motivation. We know what we did wrong. We have learned from our mistakes and will be ready.

"I am satisfied with our performances so far, but there is still room for improvement, especially after our last few matches.

"It is important to show what we can do against Frankfurt. We know Frankfurt are very strong at home and it will not be an easy game. We have to put in a very intense performance.

"I cannot say anything about the starting XI yet, because there are a number of players who have some minor problems."

Bayern will be able to call on Arjen Robben again after the Netherlands winger missed World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and France due to injury, while Holger Badstuber is also available.

"Robben has been training this week and is ready for the match against Frankfurt," Ancelotti said.

"Badstuber is an option again as well, but I have yet to make a decision on whether he will be part of the squad."