Ancelotti: Bayern will be even better than before

Carlo Ancelotti believes Bayern Munich will be even better in the second half of the Bundesliga campaign than before the mid-season break.

Bayern somewhat struggled to find their best form at first under Ancelotti as they fell behind surprise leaders RB Leipzig, but they found their groove in late November and racked up five successive victories to return to the summit.

And Ancelotti feels there is still more to come, the Italian setting his sights on the treble.

"We are stronger [than before the season]," Ancelotti told the club's official website.

"We know each other better after six months working together. That is why I think the second half of the campaign will be better than the first.

"That will be very important to achieve the team's goals in all three competitions.

"Our expectations are to play better than we did in the first half of the season. We want to be up there until the end."

Bayern return to competitive action on January 20 with a league trip to Freiburg.