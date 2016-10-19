Ancelotti calls for Bayern to build on PSV win

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti called for his side to build upon their resounding 4-1 Champions League victory over PSV at the Allianz Arena.

Thomas Muller and the in-form Joshua Kimmich both found the net for the German champions in the first half, with Luciano Narsingh replying for the visitors just before the break.

Robert Lewandowski made it 3-1 close to the hour before Arjen Robben rounded off a memorable performance against his former club as he added to his two assists by heading home Bayern's fourth goal six minutes from time.

The result snapped a run of three games without a win for Bayern and Ancelotti is hoping that his side can still catch Atletico Madrid, who continue to lead Group D following their away win at Rostov.

"We played well - that was what I expected," he said.

"We showed a good reaction. We had some problems at the end of the first half, but otherwise it was good.

"After 30 minutes of playing very well, we allowed the game to open up. We weren't at 100 per cent for a few moments and they scored a fantastic goal from a counterattack. After the third goal, though, everything was good.

"We need to be at our best in the next few games as well to keep us in the battle with Atletico Madrid for top spot."

Ancelotti's assessment of the game was echoed by Robben who received a standing ovation from both sets of supporters when he was substituted with three minutes to go.

"Our start to the match was really good," he said. "We dominated our opponents and, as a consequence, we scored two goals [in the first half].

"Our movements without the ball were not good at times and PSV created some chances. But during the second half we did it better and we dominated the match again."

PSV head coach Phillip Cocu, meanwhile, admitted that his side had failed to cope with Robben.

"Robben can make the difference in any game," he said. "He is an exceptional, world-class player. I'm glad he's back from injury. These kind of players have the individual quality and vision to make the difference."

Matchday four will see the two sides meets again at the Philips Stadion on November 1.