Ancelotti congratulates champions Barcelona

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti sent his congratulations to La Liga champions Barcelona, and hopes his team are more of a threat next season.

Luis Enrique's Barca sealed the league title thanks to a 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Ancelotti's side beat Espanyol 4-1 on the same day, but the win meant nothing as they stayed four points behind Barca with just one league game remaining.

The Italian said the second half of the campaign had cost his side.

"First of all I want to congratulate Barcelona, to my colleague Luis Enrique," Ancelotti said.

"After that I have to say the balance is not positive because Real Madrid play always for winning but we couldn't do it.

"We have done a good first part of the season, the second one hasn't been good at all."

Ancelotti has been under increasing pressure at the helm, with Real finishing the season with just the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

But the former Chelsea and Milan boss already has an eye on 2015-16.

"As I have always said I like winning the most important title like the Champions [League] is," Ancelotti said.

"But it's obvious I would like to win La Liga. We have been close this year, we will try next season."