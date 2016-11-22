Ancelotti demanding improvement after Dortmund defeat

Carlo Ancelotti has called for Bayern Munich to improve their performance in the Champions League against Rostov following the weekend loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern head to Russia with their qualification from Group D already assured, though they trail leaders Atletico Madrid by three points.

Ancelotti's side lost their unbeaten Bundesliga record in Der Klassiker on Saturday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early strike condemning the champions to a 1-0 reverse at Signal Iduna Park.

Although Bayern routed Rostov 5-0 in September, Ancelotti issued his players a word of warning on Tuesday.

"We have to play against a team that defends really well and plays counter-attack, so we have to be able to attack well and have balance to avoid the counter-attack," he said.

"In the game against Dortmund we didn't start well. We tried to equalise, but the performance was not bad and the attitude was good.

"We have to play better and I'm sure that we'll play better.

"The game will be difficult. Rostov played well in their last game against Atletico [a 2-1 away loss], so I think it will be a difficult game.

"I'm sure it won't be 5-0 again. We'll have to fight to win this game."

Temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing for Wednesday's meeting, but Ancelotti says the weather is an irrelevance.

"We have to be able to play when it's cold or when it's hot," he said.

"It doesn't matter. When you're in the game and focused the temperature is not important."

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss the trip due to a stiff calf muscle, with Sven Ulreich set to deputise.