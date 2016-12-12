Ancelotti fancies Bayern's chances against Arsenal

Carlo Ancelotti is optimistic about Bayern Munich's chances of seeing off Arsenal in the Champions League round of 16.

It will the third time in the past five years Bayern face Arsenal in the round of 16, with the Bundesliga champions progressing both in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Ancelotti believes a difficult tie awaits his side again, but he is confident they will progress to the quarter-finals.

"They will be two interesting games and I am really looking forward to them," said Ancelotti.

"I trust my team and hope that we can reach the quarter-finals. It will be tough, but I am confident.

"We have to give ourselves a good chance for the second leg in London with a top performance at the Allianz Arena in the first leg.

"Arsenal have a very good side at the moment and a coach who I really rate. They are doing very well in the Premier League right now and have lost just once in the league so far this season."

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has fond memories of Bayern's previous encounters with Arsenal, but believes the Gunners are an even stronger side than before.

"It is an interesting and tough job," he stressed.

"We know Arsenal very well from recent years. We have faced them often enough, including two times in the round of 16.

"We remember those games fondly after progressing, but Arsenal are a strong team and I think they are even stronger now than in recent years."