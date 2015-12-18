Ancelotti a great fit for Bayern - Hitzfeld

Ottmar Hitzfeld believes Carlo Ancelotti would be a good replacement for Pep Guardiola if he leaves Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard's contract at the Allianz Arena expires at the end of the season and he is expected to clarify his future at the club next week.

Hitzfeld won five Bundesliga titles during two spells with the Bavarian giants and feels the former Real Madrid coach would be the perfect replacement for Guardiola if he departs.

"Ancelotti would be a great fit for Bayern. He had success everywhere and won the Champions League three times," he told Bild.

"On this level it is very important the players know what their manager is capable of. And it is important for the club, too. A Bayern coach has to be well respected.

"Guardiola is a pioneer, a revolutionary. He crated football in a new way. For example, he invented a three-man defence with only one centre-back.

"Ancelotti is more of a clever tactician. His football is a little different, it is not total attack and pressing.

"He does not stick to his system no matter what. He can adjust his style to the opponent. With Real he played attacking-minded in general, but against Bayern he looked for the counter."

However, Hitzfeld admitted he would be sad to see Guardiola depart, adding: "If Pep left, It would be a loss for the Bundesliga."