Ancelotti hails Real reaction at Juventus

The Liga giants missed out on the opportunity to claim automatic qualification from Group B, but they are all but through by virtue of a six-point gap to Copenhagen in third, with Madrid also possessing a vastly superior goal difference.

It could have been a different story for the Spanish side, though, after they trailed at the break thanks to Arturo Vidal's first-half penalty, with goalkeeper Iker Casillas making a string of fine saves to keep the deficit to one goal.

Madrid levelled in the 52nd minute through Cristiano Ronaldo - who in the process equalled the record for goals scored in Champions League group stages with eight - before they moved ahead thanks to Gareth Bale's driven effort on the hour.

They were unable to see out the match, however, as Fernando Llorente stooped low to head home the equaliser.

But Ancelotti was pleased with how his team had responded to a lacklustre first-half showing.

"I'm leaving here feeling satisfied with the second-half performance from my team. The reaction was very good on our part," he said.

"After the break we were much better in terms of courage and aggression."

Real could have fallen behind well before Vidal's opener, with Casillas pulling off fine stops from a Marcelo deflection and Llorente's close-range header prior to Juve taking the lead.

And the Spain goalkeeper is now hoping that his fine performance can earn him a regular starting spot, after playing second fiddle to Diego Lopez again this season.

He said: "These days it's difficult to get into the team so when I have the opportunity to play I have to be at my maximum level in order that the coach keeps faith in me.

"It's not easy only playing every two weeks but that's the way it is."

Casillas is content with Real's return from four group stage matches, and also revealed that he had received warm words of praise from opposite number Gianluigi Buffon after the match.

"We've won 10 points from 12, which in the UEFA Champions League is very good," he added. "I'm happy Gianluigi Buffon offered me his congratulations at the end of the game."