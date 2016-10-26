Ancelotti impressed by motivated Bayern

Carlo Ancelotti has lauded the motivation of his Bayern Munich side following Wednesday's 3-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Augsburg.

Phillip Lahm struck early on at the Allianz Arena, with Julian Green's first Bayern goal doubling the hosts' lead before half-time.

And though both sides missed second-half penalties – with Augsburg eventually pulling one back through Ji Dong-won before David Alaba's stoppage-time strike added gloss to Bayern's win – Ancelotti believes his side never lost control of proceedings.

"The game was open until the end," said the Italian.

"We could not close it off until late, but it is true that generally we had the match under control.

"In the first half we played very well have a great squad, with players that are fit and want to win and play, everyone is motivated."

The clash also marked a special moment for Holger Badstuber, who came on after 81 minutes to make his first appearance of the season following yet another injury, and Ancelotti was delighted to welcome the defender back to the fold.

He added: "All the players played well, but I'm very happy for Holger Badstuber. It is important for him and he is important to the team."