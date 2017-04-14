Ancelotti, Mourinho and Bielsa inspire Crespo

Former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo believes a combination of Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho and Marcelo Bielsa's qualities would produce the perfect head coach.

Crespo took his first steps in the dugout with Modena last season but was sacked before the Italian club's relegation to the third tier Lega Pro from Serie B.

Nevertheless, the ex-Parma, Lazio, Chelsea and Inter man has plenty of expertise to call upon from his playing days as he plots his next move.

The 41-year-old played under Mourinho in Chelsea's 2005-06 Premier League-winning side, having helped Ancelotti's AC Milan to the final of the Champions League during a loan spell in the previous season.

Immediately before this period of his career, Crespo won a chunk of 64 international caps under the enigmatic Bielsa and was Argentina's top scorer during qualification for the 2002 World Cup.

"All managers teach you something, good and bad. Then you have to filter what you like and what you don't in order to create your own idea of football," Crespo told Omnisport.

"The one I think most of is Ancelotti, from a human relationship point of view. It was myth-busting playing for him because it proved that the idea that managers and players shouldn't establish a personal relationship is false. You can do that, and still be successful.

"Mourinho was the best in motivating, challenging and for his training methods. He was fantastic.

"And also Bielsa, for his capability to improve individual players and get the best out of each one.

"If I could combine the best of each of those three managers, we would reach perfection."