Ancelotti: Ronaldo not focused on Raul record

The Portuguese forward is currently one short of the Real legend's 71-goal marker in Europe's elite club competition, while Barcelona's Lionel Messi sits on 69.

Ronaldo failed to pull level with Raul as Real beat Liverpool 1-0 on Tuesday, but Ancelotti insisted his failure to find the net would have no negative impact.

"Cristiano always wants to score," said the Italian. "[On Tuesday] he was focused on the match as we needed the win.

"We haven't spoken about the record. I thought he was great [against Liverpool].

"He will score next time.

"I don't think Cristiano is frustrated after not scoring. I think he is happy like all of us as we got the win and he is focused on the next game."

Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the match as Real booked their place in the round of 16.