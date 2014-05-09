Ancelotti: Team ethic key to Madrid success

Two successive draws in the league have seen Real slip four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with two games remaining, positioning them as third favourites behind Barcelona in the race for the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo has again been a vital cog in Real's performances this season, with 50 goals in all competitions, but his Italian manager is more interested in having a squad that works well together than individual talent.

"The most important thing is to adapt to the characteristics of the players," Ancelotti told AS. "You should be knowledgeable about the players and then adapt to them.

"There isn't anyone you win or lose with. They're all valid.

"The most important thing at a football club is to build to team, a group working together for one goal, who put the club at the top.

"Everyone works together for the same goal. Win as a team, not individuals."

Real face Celta Vigo on Sunday before hosting Espanyol on the final weekend of the season, and will meet Atletico in the UEFA Champions League final on May 24.