Ancelotti trusts me more than Guardiola - Ribery

Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery says he feels "more trust" under Carlo Ancelotti since the Italian replaced Pep Guardiola as head coach at the Allianz Arena.

Ribery made just 50 Bundesliga appearances in Guardiola's three seasons at the helm, beset by a string of injuries and fitness concerns.

The former France international has started all three of Bayern's pre-season friendlies so far, however, scoring in the wins over Lippstatdt and Landshut.

And, despite the emergence of Douglas Costa and Kingsley Coman under Guardiola last season, Ribery feels refreshed as he looks to put his stamp back on the Bayern side in 2016-17.

"I feel free and I am fully motivated," the 33-year-old told Kicker. "Carlo Ancelotti is a gift for the club. Since Ancelotti has arrived, I feel more trust.

"He's a great coach. I need people like him, Jupp Heynckes or Ottmar Hitzfeld. I need this trust in me, to play off my strengths.

"It all depends on things like trust, respect and proximity. Then I cannot only give 100 percent - I can give 150 percent.

"With Ancelotti we can reach something great and I'm really looking forward to the next season."