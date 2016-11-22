Ancelotti will bring success to Bayern, insists Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is confident that Carlo Ancelotti will bring success to Bayern Munich despite his troublesome start as head coach at the Allianz Arena.

The former Real Madrid boss enjoyed eight wins from his first eight competitive matches after taking over from Guardiola, with their perfect record ultimately ending in a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid in October.

Since that loss, however, three draws and Saturday's Der Klassiker reversal in the Bundesliga have seen the champions surrender top spot to RB Leipzig and prompted questions about their progress under Ancelotti.

But Guardiola has no doubt the Italian will deliver trophies if he is given time to implement his ideas.

"I know the club and the players," the Manchester City manager said on Tuesday. "Sooner rather than later, they will win again.

"It is just the first part of the season. They deserve to win because of the players and their mentality. I am their first fan and I trust Carlo Ancelotti to win with Bayern Munich."

Guardiola is preparing for his first competitive match in Germany since leaving Bayern at the end of last season, with City facing Borussia Monchengladbach in a key Champions League clash on Wednesday.

"The time at Bayern Munich was very good for me and my family," he said. "I am grateful that Bayern gave me the opportunity.

"Germany is an unbelievable country. My first time back was in August for a friendly match in Munich, but now it will be my first official game in Germany. It was a very good time to live here."